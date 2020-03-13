97th District Court cancels jury trials through April 15 as COVID-19 concern accumulates

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — While concern for COVID-19 continues, 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey has canceled jury trials in Archer, Clay and Montague counties through April 15.

McGaughey stated in a press release that this is a precautionary step to avoid the potential spread of the virus.

McGaughey stated these cancellations follow the guidelines issued by the Texas Office of Court Administration “in response to the unstable situation surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

This will not affect “essential proceedings such as criminal magistration, CPS removal hearings, temporary restraining orders/temporary injunctions, juvenile detention hearings, family violence protects orders and certain mental health proceedings.”