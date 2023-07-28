WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — Windthorst attorney Trish Coleman Byars was appointed to replace the longtime judge of the 97th Judicial District.

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Byars to the judge’s bench, which serves Archer County, Clay County and Montague County.

Her appointment Friday, July 28, comes after the retirement of Judge Jack McGaughey, who served for more than a decade.

Byars said that she is ready to get started next week for the residents of her district.

“They’ve been without a sitting judge, and so, for me, the biggest thing is to start immediately,” Byars said. “I’m starting and hopefully get the court and get cases rolling. People have waited a long time, so I just want to make sure that I immediately get in and get to work for the citizens.”

Byars will serve a term set to expire in 2024 or at least until her successor is chosen.