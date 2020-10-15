99 new COVID-19 cases, 41 hospitalized, 36 recoveries reported in Wichita County, total now 2,764

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday 99 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 2,764.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Thursday 36 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 1,828 recoveries in Wichita County.

There are now 910 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 869 recovering from home and 41 patients hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

41 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with nine patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical

50 – 59, critical Case 1,943: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 1,955: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable

30 – 39, stable Case 1,985: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,085: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,123: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,139: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,151: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,174: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,227: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,264: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,310: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,319: 40 – 49, stable

40 – 49, stable Case 2,366: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,371: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,379: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,380: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,385: 20 – 29, stable

20 – 29, stable Case 2,406: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,411: 30 – 39, critical Case 2,412: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,419: 20 – 29, stable

20 – 29, stable Case 2,433: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,434: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,460: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,465: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,468: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,470: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,513: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,544: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,545: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,569: 11 – 19, stable

11 – 19, stable Case 2,581: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,589: 30 – 39, stable

30 – 39, stable Case 2,605: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,621: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,635: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,687 : 70 – 79, stable

: 70 – 79, stable Case 2,690: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,700: 20 – 29, stable

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 27,131 2,764 23,662 705 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 910 41 1,828 26 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, October 15 at 4:28 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.