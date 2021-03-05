9th annual Xpress half marathon underway this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Are you an avid runner or even an amateur looking to add more runs to your “resume”? Then you’re in luck! The 9th annual Xpress half marathon is underway Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium.

If you’ve been feeling cooped up during the pandemic, this weekend you’ll have the perfect way to get out of the house and burn some of that built-up energy at the 9th annual Xpress half marathon.

“Now it’s growing each year and looking to you know help donate to charities that could use the support,” event coordinator Koby Styles said.

This year on the list? P.E.T.S. Low-cost Spay and Neuter as well as Under Dog Express. Styles said providing a financial boost to these nonprofits is really what the event is all about.

“They’re struggling just as much as everybody else, and how they get a lot of their proceeds is donations and so I think it’s very important to have events like the Xpress run that can help keep these organizations afloat or make them even better than what they already are,” Styles said.

The course will begin at Memorial Stadium, there are three different categories 12K, 5K, and the half marathon, which is the category that MSU Cross Country and Track coach, Kelsey Bruce has her eyes set on.

“I think the current time is 86, is what I was told which is an hour and 26 minutes. I would like to be well under that I don’t really know,” Bruce said.

You heard her right, Bruce is looking to run 13.1 miles in “well under” an hour and a half, insane right? Well, not for her. She said she was given the gift, so she’s going to use it.

“For me personally it’s part of my faith and I feel like it’s a gift that I was given so I’m going to use that gift, but I think there’s a lot of benefits that come with it. You get to stay active, you get to see things, you get to be outside, you get to eat a lot because you run,” Bruce said.

An event providing several benefits for your body, as well as providing for those who help the community each and every day.

The Xpress Half Marathon will take place tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. You still have plenty of time to register either online or in-person just make sure to arrive early. For more registration information click here.