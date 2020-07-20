9th COVID-19 related death, 42 new cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 751

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday a ninth death linked to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 307, 80+, passed away Saturday. The individual had been hospitalized in critical care.

Out of respect for the family, no further information will be released.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday 42 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 751.

Contact = 7 cases

Close Contact = 5 cases

Community Spread = 10 cases

Still Under Investigation = 19 cases

Travel Related = 1 cases

Barker also reported 20 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, for a total of 214 recoveries to date.

Hospitalizations

19 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 8 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 215: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 367: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 375: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 401 : 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 440: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 444: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 486: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 490: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 497: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 525: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 632: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 637: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 643 : 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 653: 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 13,618 751 12,171 696 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 12 15 64 188 149 105 103 69 34 12 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 509 19 214 9 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Monday, July 20 at 4:55 p.m.

Wichita County has reported 652 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths since June 15 after confirming 99 total COVID-19 cases and just two deaths between March 18 and June 14.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.