5 COVID-19 related deaths, 90 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday five more deaths related to COVID-19. There are also 90 new cases and 58 hospitalizations.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Monday 218 new recoveries.

Totals for the week of February 1 are as follows:

Total new cases – 90

Total Hospitalizations = 58

Stable = 43

Critical = 15

As of Monday morning, United Regional had 60 COVID-positive or COVID-suspected patients. Of those, 16 are in critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 13,973 Wichita County residents have contracted the virus.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will be receiving 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

Due to the successful transfers and vaccinations last week, the Health District will once again partner with the Clinics of North Texas, North Central Texas Community Healthcare Center, United Regional Health Care System and Electra Hospital District.

Each facility, including the health district, will administer their allotment of doses this week.

Individuals do not need to call the facilities asking for an appointment.

Each facility will work through the State prioritized groups, Phases 1A and 1B, reaching out directly to their eligible patients in a systematic fashion.

The health district will continue to utilize their current waiting list to schedule appointments.

The health district is still moving forward with plans to transition to an online, high-volume vaccine

management and reporting system.

If approved for purchase during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, the health district will immediately begin working to transition the original waiting list to the new system.

Once the transition is complete and the software has been implemented, the health district will inform the public.

At that point, further details will also be released regarding signups for the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.