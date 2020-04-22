1  of  3
A beer truck overturns on the highway and completely covers the road in beer

Local News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (NBC) – A delivery truck carrying cases of beer overturned spilling beer all over the highway.

According to officials, two people were rushed to a local hospital after the truck overturned in Montgomery County, trapping the driver inside the vehicle.

The single-vehicle crash happened on georgia avenue near connecticut avenue in aspen hill, maryland around 9 a-m.

The driver was extricated from the truck and taken to a hospital with trauma injuries. A passenger also suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Cases of beer were seen strewn across the road, blocking traffic on several lanes.

