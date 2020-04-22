A brutal double murder in Utah provokes a statewide manhunt

Utah police are searching for a suspect in the weekend murder of a West Jordan couple.

Police said they are searching for 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson. He was described as a 5-foot-10 male weighing 270 pounds.

Officers found the bodies of 31-year-old Tony Butterfield and 30-year-old Katherine Butterfield in their West Jordan home Saturday morning.

Sergeant J.C. Holt with the West Jordan Police Department said both of the victims died from gunshot wounds.

“Mr. Johnson was known to the Butterfields,” Holt said. “This was not a random act. We do believe that this was a targeted act of violence and an isolated act. We are working on the motivation as to why he might have done this.”

He also said Johnson has a criminal history while the couple did not.

“We do believe that the Butterfields were absolutely true victims in this,” Holt said. “They did not have any role in this. We do not believe there was any criminal activity on their part or anything like.”

Investigators said they believe Johnson was injured in the home invasion.

“Those injuries we believe are consistent with a knife,” Holt said. “We believe he was either stabbed or cut with that knife, so we believe that they are on his appendages, so his arms and legs.”

