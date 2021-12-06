A closer look at a few musicians getting ready for the WFYSO’s Christmas Concert

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Before you know it, Christmas will be here, but even sooner, the Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Christmas Concert will get you in the holiday spirit!

With more than 60 kids from 20 area schools, the WFYSO is not only spreading Christmas cheer, but it’s also giving so many young musicians the opportunity to perform like the pros!

It seems like each musician has their own unique way of how they got their start, like Ava Rasmussen.

“This guy came in and everyone got to like try an instrument at like our school, and I tried it and it was really cool, but the reason I liked it was the vibration of it, and I just started playing after that it was really cool,” Rasmussen said.

And Hallie Watson.

“When I was really little, probably like six or something, I heard this song on the radio and it had a cello in it and I was like, ‘oh that sounds really good’ so I went home and talked to my mom and we never got one and then a couple years ago, I was like, ‘I’m just going to break down and buy one’ so I did it and here I am,” Watson said.

All the way down to the youngest member in the entire youth symphony orchestra.

“It started when I was five, but I literally just joined the orchestra this year,” Preettika Sharma said.

Sharma, the third-grader who just celebrated her ninth birthday, had a one-of-a-kind reason for getting involved with the WFYSO.

“Well, why I wanted to play? So I could sit down, my dad makes me stand so I was like ‘I want to sit down’,” Sharma said.

And so far: “Its been really good,” Sharma said.

So now with the fall concert already under her belt…

“I think it sounded really good, even though I was the smallest kid there,” Sharma said.

Sharma is ready to get back out there again, mainly because it didn’t bother her too much, she has some stage experiences.

“Sometimes I am a bit nervous when I get on stage because I haven’t been on in a while, in my younger days I’ve always gone on it because I was in dance,” Sharma said.

So each member continues to gain more experience and skills each day.

“I didn’t ever think I would be this good, I hoped I would be this good,” Sharma said.

And just like their reasons for picking up an instrument, there are plenty of reasons why they love it.

“I just like getting to see them happy, especially the littler kids who say ‘I want to play now’ it just encourages them to play or wants them to listen, stuff like that,” Watson said.

And again, that concert is coming up on December 17, plus it’s free to attend at the Akin auditorium at MSU!