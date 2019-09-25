Breaking News
A CPS investigation involving a one-year-old leads to a mother behind bars after child allegedly exposed to meth

A CPS investigation involving a one-year-old leads to a mother behind bars.

Crystal Lynn Murphy is charged with abandoning or endangering a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, back in June, the mother tested positive for meth via a hair follicle test.

A CPS investigation was launched and about a week later. The child’s hair was tested as well. That test came back positive for meth as well.

No other details were given about the circumstances surrounding the investigation.

Murphy was arrested and booked into the Wichita County jail last week.

