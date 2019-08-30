A crash seven miles south of Jacksboro claims the life of a woman from Marble Falls

FATAL CRASH MGN_1452879517666.jpg

(KFDX/KJTL) — A crash seven miles south of Jacksboro claims the life of a woman from Marble Falls.

It happened at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at Highway 281 and State Highway 199 in Jack County.

According to DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing, Lura Kaylyn Kidd, 60, was traveling south on Hwy 281 approaching the SH 199 intersection, when Sarannahh E. Rains-Hurston, 43, was traveling north on Hwy 281, failed to stop or yield to the right of way and entered the intersection in the path of Kidd.

Buesing said Rains-Hurston was struck on the driver’s side of her vehicle. Rains-Hurston was pronounced dead on the scene by Jack County Justice of the Peace Stacy Spurlock.

Kidd was checked by Jack County EMS and released.

