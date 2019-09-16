A fatal accident takes the life of a Burkburnett high school student

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS officials are investigating a fatal accident in Burkburnett, Sunday evening, that took the life of a Burkburnett high school student.

The deceased has been identified as Jeremiah Gregory Sypula, 17, of Wichita Falls.

The accident happened approximately 12 miles west of Burkburnett, on FM 240. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7:15 p.m.

DPS troopers said the driver was traveling west on FM 240. The vehicle drove off the roadway during a slight curve, which caused the passenger car to go into a side skid for a short distance and then rolled several times.

DPS troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt, but speed was a factor.

Sypula was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Judy Baker.

