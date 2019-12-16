A Hero: East Texas student saves students, school bus driver after medical emergency

EAST TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL)— An East Texas student is being praised as a hero after her school bus driver had a medical emergency while driving!

Olivia Boggs attends Jacksonville ISD, and when the school bus she was riding veered off the road, She said she knew something was wrong.



The school district said the driver’s medical emergency caused him to hit a guardrail, and that’s when Boggs stepped up.

“I immediately bounced up because the older kids were screaming and I didn’t want the little kids to get even more frightened then I knew they already were,” Boggs said.

Although Olivia said she was scared when the crash happened, she put her emotions aside, to make sure her classmates were okay.



Her brave actions were recognized at a Jacksonville city council meeting.