WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Cassandra Vasquez, the owner of Hook’d on Cassie Co., was declared legally blind back in March.

Despite that obstacle, she continues to be high spirited and full of life.

“I just try my best to use my products and my accessories and all that to bring joy to other people,” said Vasquez. “That’s not the typical business plan, but it my business brings me joy, so I just want to spread that joy to others.”

Her vision struggles started way before her legal declaration in March, Cassie recalled the summer of 2022 she initially had difficulty seeing. After unsuccessful trips to the optometrist, around Thanksgiving, she completely lost her sight.

“We were at a local business and I just looked at my mom and said, ‘Mommy, I can’t see’,” said Vasquez. “She said, ‘Well, let’s go to the E.R..’ I said ‘They’re going to tell me to go to my primary, I’ve already done that.’.”

She said her mother was passionate about going to the ER.

After a huge amount of waiting, the doctor ordered a head CT.

“About an hour later, he comes back and says, ‘You have a mass on your brain and you’re going to Dallas tonight. You’re not emergency enough to put you on a helicopter, but the minute we can find a doctor to take you in an ambulance to come pick you up, you’re out of here.'”

Cassie’s craniotomy found a plum-sized mass on her optic nerves.

Finally, Cassie was given an answer about her vision problems.

Even with the tragic news of losing her sight, Cassie found the silver lining.

“I got my declaration of being legally blind, which most people would think would be the end of the world. For me, it was kind of a breath of relief and a kind of closing of a chapter.”

Her business is based on the way things look.

Cassie stated her business transitioned from using her eyes to using her brain to build and design all of her items.

She hopes her products bring optimism to other people’s lives.

Her products can be found at the Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association or by clicking here.