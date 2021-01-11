A life-saving package delivery: Clay County UPS driver saves choking man

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “Hopefully I would’ve done what anybody would’ve done, I was just at the right place at the right time,” Tyler Jones said.

But taking action is always easier said than done.

“I have never been so scared in my life,” Jones said.

Jones, a UPS driver and Clay County resident, was finishing up his shift with just three stops left.

But then, his simple delivery would become so much more.

“She goes ‘my husband, my husband, he’s choking’ and she goes ‘can you help?” Jones said.

He was met by a woman calling 911 for her choking husband, pleading for help.

Without hesitation, Tyler acted.

“It just happened in a blink of an eye, just instinct and like my adrenaline kicked in and it just went from there,” Jones said.

He successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver and dislodged the obstruction, a potentially life saving measure.

“It would’ve been easy to say ‘no I’m afraid I’ll get sued, I don’t want to be apart of this,’ and just get in the truck and leave,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said. “But he chose not to do that.”

It all happened so fast, he said he had no time to think, when his prior training as an EMT and firefighter kicked in.

“Honestly, I never thought I would ever use any of it,” Jones said. “It came in handy that day.”

So to spread some positivity in the new year, Judge Campbell and the Clay County commissioners wanted to recognize Jones. Passing a resolution in his honor!

An act Campbell believes exemplifies the people around here.

“We believe that, that is the normal in clay county, as it is in Texoma, people of north Texas, southern Oklahoma, that’s just how we are and I think that’s the way humanity is,” Campbell said.

The right place at the right time, to deliver a life saving package.

“God put me there for a reason, and I’m glad he did,” Jones said.

Judge Campbell hopes that after the year we just had, they’ll continue to look for those going above and beyond, like Tyler, at commissioners court, in hopes of spreading some positivity!