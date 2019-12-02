A little more than $10,000 in damages after structure fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fire officials said no one was injured after nine units responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon that caused more than $10,000 in damage.

The fire occurred at 1505 Victory Avenue at 3:00 p.m. On route to the scene, dispatch advised incoming units that there was a vehicle on fire in the structure and they also stated there could possibly be residents still inside the home.

When units first arrived on the scene, they stated there was fire and smoke showing from the rear of the home under the carport on the corner of the structure. The occupants were outside of the home and were in the front yard. It took WFFD crews approximately fifteen minutes to extinguish the fire and another thirty minutes to do salvage and overhaul.

The property sustained about $10,000 in damage and includes a 2013 Toyota Rav 4, the carport, and the storage building. There was $500 in damage to the contents of the storage building and the vehicle.

The cause of the fire was improperly disposed of smoking materials. There were no injuries reported on the scene by WFFD members or occupants at this address.