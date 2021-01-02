A look at how 2020 forced Texoma to band together; a year with so much history

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Adapt, that may be the word of 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic turning 2020 into an unforgettable year that many will be hoping to soon forget.

But Texoma adapted!

“Part of the pandemic is the resilience of the people in Wichita County,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

The pandemic threatened graduation for the class of 2020, Texoma adapted, providing socially distanced events.

“Seeing my friends again at graduation has been really good,” Wichita Falls High School Class of 2020 Valedictorian said.

So many yearly events and fundraisers engrained in our everyday lives: canceled.

Businesses closed, jobs lost… but, Texoma adapted.

“This is a giving community, where there is a need, the community steps forward and helps out.”

Food giveaways all around the county became the norm.

“We’re not going to wait until they give to us to give back,” Pho Corner owner Phillip Allen said.

Texoman’s looking out for their neighbors.

“The community’s been very supportive, we’ve been lucky,” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Executive Director Kara Nickens said.

Drive-thru birthdays, parades and events, giving so many people a new perspective on life heading into 2021.

“What I realized with our customers is a lot of them took things more serious,” Nacol’s Jewelry Owner Jeff Turnbow said. “Teir relationships are more important, their kids graduation’s more important, their birthdates, they wanted to celebrate those better.”

And the pandemic couldn’t stop history in 2020.

The peaceful protest in Downtown Wichita Falls giving a voice to so many who felt unheard in Wichita Falls.

Pam Gosline being elected the first female mayor in Vernon’s history.

Along with COVID-19 vaccinations getting underway in Wichita County.

“This is the beginning of the end, and it’s exciting and emotional,” United Regional Nurse Practitioner of Infectious Disease Rachel Reitan said.

So many more historic feats during a one of a kind year…. we hope.

“Life is going to go on and we are going to get through this,” Wichita Theatre Executive Director Dwayne Jackson said.

Obviously there are so many more amazing ways Texoma stepped up for each other during the last year, way too many to fit in just one story.