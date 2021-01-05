A look inside Lakeside City VFD’s brand new station

LAKESIDE CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — In 2021, everyone is hoping for a new, fresh start, and that’s exactly what’s happening for the Lakeside City Volunteer Fire Department.

“Everybody walks in and their just like taken aback, they’re like wow,” Lakeside City VFD Chief Lonnie Hare said.

“I think the best phrase for it is awestruck,” Lakeside City VFD Captain John Strenski said.

“Even when we walk in we’re still like ‘wow’,” Hare said.

Those are the types of reactions chief Hare and captain Strenski see.

“There’s no way in your wildest dreams you would think this was possible,” Strenski said. ‘This has the feel of a metroplex fire department, that’s the best way I can describe it as.”

Once, their station was out of sight.

“We were tucked away on a kind of a back street,” Strenski said.

Now, their new station is impossible to miss.

But the building might not even be the most important aspect.

“It did increase our response time to the westside of the city,” Hare said.

Hare and his crews can pull out of the station straight onto State Highway 79.

“We’re not having to drive all the way to the far east of the city to get a truck and drive it to the west side,” Hare said.

Along with the new building, Hare added they’re starting completely fresh in 2021.

“We brought in new gear, new equipment, cleaning supplies, everything started over new,” Hare said. “PPE, everything.”

And they can put that new gear on easier now, going from changing shoulder to shoulder to virtually unlimited space.

“Everything about this building is so much easier now, it’s easier to get to, it’s easier to get out of, it’s easier to even put your gear,” Hare said.

Same brave volunteers, a different feeling headed into the new year.

“It’s basically like this is a brand new department,” Strenski said. “I mean, you have the same guys as we had before but their outlooks are fresh.”

Fresh outlooks, fresh equipment, the Lakeside City VFD stands ready to put it all on display, faster than ever.

Strenski added they aren’t full on members, to find more info on how to join, or any more info on the Lakeside City VFD, click here!