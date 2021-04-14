A man police say abducted a woman in February has been indicted on two charges

(KFDX/KJTL) — 34-year-old Dustin Nails will face trial for burglary intending another felony and evading arrest.

Nails was arrested Feb. 22 when his car slid in mud as multiple agencies chased him from Wichita Fall into Clay County.

Deputies say he also briefly escaped by running from the hospital after he was taken there to be checked. He was tased twice before being recaptured.

He is still jailed on more than $180,000 bonds on two new and 12 outstanding warrant.

The search for Nails began February 9 after a woman was reported abducted from a house on Lawrence round.

Police said they later determined the woman, who was reported to be Nail’s girlfriend, was ok.