A Montana grandmother sits near the road, pointing her hairdryer at cars zipping past

MONTANA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Montana grandmother is taking things into her own hands after getting tired of people ignoring the speed limit.

Patti Baumgartner from Polson was worried about the safety of children along the road near her home.

So, she decided to sit near the roads and point a hairdryer at cars zipping past.

She hopes passing vehicles will think it’s a radar gun. Baumgartner can’t quite tell if cars are slowing down, but at least she is bringing awareness to that issue.

A Montana highway patrol trooper liked that idea so much, that he bestowed her an unofficial honorary state trooper title.