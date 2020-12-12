A peak inside the music behind the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Of course, with the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights going on, you can hear the beautiful sound of Christmas music playing throughout campus.

And for about the last seven years, Jim Quashnock has made the trip up to the top of the bell tower to play the carillon.

“Anything that actually happens this year is a blessing, is my feeling,” Quashnock said.

Without even realizing it, every year you hear Quashnock.

“You’re playing this joyful music that just fits the season and it’s fun,” Quashnock said. “I really enjoy it, because I feel like, well I’m hoping, that I’m lending something to the whole atmosphere out there.”

In a year filled with shutdowns, closures and cancelations, Quashnock hopes this helps.

“We need all the happiness we can get this year and hopefully this will bring some smiles to faces out there, and hopefully cause I’m playing good music,” Quashnock said.

Every day of the week during the Fantasy of Lights, he unlocks the doors, hikes up the stairs, and plays.

Most of the time he never sees his audience, but occasionally, he does hear from those who hear him.

“I’ll get a message on my phone from someone who knows me on the other side of campus and says ‘hey sounded great, thanks for playing’,” Quashnock said. “And that makes your day the fact that you probably made their day a little bit better.”

So listen up for those Christmas tunes, because Quashnock will be there to make your Christmas season a little brighter.

Quashnock hopes that some in the younger generations will hear this music and want to get involved too! He’s always looking for the next great carillonist.