WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A call about a woman reportedly being held against her will in a Wichita Falls hotel leads to a chase and arrest of a man recently released on parole for shooting a man in the back in 2011.

37-year-old, Demetrick Murray, is being held without bond for violation of his parole and an evading charge. Wichita Falls Police said they received a call that a woman was being held against her will by Murray in a room at the La Quinta hotel on Central Freeway.

Police learned Murray had a state warrant for violation of parole. Police saw Murray standing on a second floor walkway, and an officer pointed his firearm at Murray, telling him not to move. Officers said Murray ran down the stairs into the parking lot, jumped over a fence into the Comfort Inn parking lot, and disappeared.

A perimeter was set up around the area and some time later they said Murray was spotted in the 1400 block of Borton and taken into custody. After a search of the room and grounds, police did not find a hostage victim, or if there was one, they said she left before they arrived.

Murray has convictions for robbery and aggravated assault in 2005 and was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2014 for a shooting in 2011. The victim was shot in the back on Pine Street and a warrant was issued for Murray, who was arrested several months later in Houston. Records show he was released on parole in February.