Structure fire causes damage to apartment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A structure fire occurred at 4700 Taft at 11:28 p.m. Sept. 30 in the balcony area of apartment 204.

The building is an eight-unit apartment building. The building is a type five construction, two-story apartment building with a composite roof and stucco/plaster exterior.

Upon arrival Truck eight stated there was smoke showing from the building.

While doing their walk around of the apartment building, they determined there was fire showing from the back side on the C-D corner of the building.

The fire was in between the floors of the upstairs apartment and the downstairs apartment.

Engine eight pulled a 1-3/4 line to extinguish the fire. Crews on the scene worked in both the apartments to open the ceiling and the floor to expose the area.

The exterior wall on the downstairs apartment was also removed to reveal some burned structural members inside the wall.

The fire was extinguished in approximately twenty minutes and overhaul proceeded at that point. PPV fans were used in three apartments to expel the smoke.

The cause of the fire was unintentional and was improperly disposed of smoking material. The damage to the structure is estimated at $25,000.

The fire damaged two apartments and started in the balcony area of the upstairs apartment. The downstairs apartment was vacant.

There were no injuries reported to WFFD members or occupants.

Red Cross was not called to the scene.

Management stated they would relocate the occupants.