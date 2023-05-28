WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop involving a reported stolen trailer led police to a search warrant and arrests.

Neighbors watched as Wichita Falls Police searched a home on Indian Heights Saturday night. A portion of the neighborhood traffic was diverted while police searched the home.

According to a Sergeant in the WFPD Financial Crimes Unit, earlier that day, Wichita County Deputies found a stolen trailer. During the arrest of the people involved, the deputies received information about alleged fraudulent activity. That information led police to the address on Indiana Heights.

The SWAT team served a search warrant. Investigators found evidence of fraudulent activities. They also found three people with unrelated warrants. The Sergeant said all three were arrested for their warrants. He also said no one has been charged with the fraudulent activity but added they will continue the investigation and determine what to do through the DA’s office.

No names have been released. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.