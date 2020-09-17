WF man arrested for impersonating police officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An apartment complex resident is arrested after police officers said he banged on a neighbor’s door multiple times yelling, “Police! Open the door!”

When she didn’t, he went back to his apartment next door and began sawing through the wall between their apartments.

Luis Luevano is charged with impersonating a public servant. Police officers said just after midnight on Sept. 17, officers went to Midtown Manor on Burnett Road after getting the call about the attempted break-in through the wall.

Officers said the resident told them her next door neighbor, Luevano had been calling the officers on her, and now had been harassing her by repeatedly banging on her door and saying it was the police. Another resident witnessed the incidents.