NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA-- At the inception of a new year, the tables of the American south are adorned with the traditional meal of black-eyed peas, cabbage and cornbread. Depending on where you are, the peas may have okra in them, and the cabbage may become collard greens. The meat is usually a smoked and salted pork, with a bone-in ham being the general favorite. The greens are thought to be a reference to the money that folds, the cornbread is said to imitate gold, but the peas are said to be lucky. With the kind of year we have all had in 2020, we could all use a bit of luck to start 2021. But have you ever wondered how this tradition got to the United States?

In the 17th century, at the time of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, black-eyed peas were a west African crop that made it's way into the gardens of the United States.