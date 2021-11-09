AAA Texas expects gas prices to increase as holidays near

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Biden administration is having to answer questions about higher gas prices across the country.

On average in Texas, gas prices are sitting at $3.08. Compared to a year ago, AAA officials said Texans are paying $1.25 more a gallon for regular unleaded gas.

According to a spokesperson with AAA Texas, numbers are expected to go even higher.

“So on this week so far, we’ve seen an increase in demand for gasoline. Combine that with the fact that oil prices still remain about $80 a barrel and it’s still possible we could see prices increase even further as we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

The average gas price in Wichita Falls sits at $3.03.

Click here to view Gas Buddy.