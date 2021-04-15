AAA Texas: Lone Star State gas price average cheapest in US as prices continue to trickle down

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 99 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.91 while drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.40 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.86, which is one cent less when compared to this day last week and $1.02 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Pump prices fell slightly or stayed the same, week-to-week across Texas as demand for gasoline increased across the U.S. while regional supplies grew, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

In fact, the U.S. demand level rose to nearly nine million barrels per day, the highest since late August 2020 when daily demand briefly broke higher than nine million barrels.

Regional refinery utilization also rose to 86% from the week prior.

“Texas has the lowest statewide gas price average in the U.S. this week,” Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas said. “Fuel prices may be lower here than any other state, but they’re also 99 cents more per gallon, on average than what Texas motorists were paying one year ago.”

Drivers planning a road trip can calculate their estimated fuel costs by visiting AAA’s website.

Read more here.