AAA Texas reminds drivers of best winter weather driving practices

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the winter weather expected to impact most of Texoma Tuesday night into Wednesday, AAA Texas wants to remind individuals of the best practices for driving in dangerous winter conditions.

AAA Texas public affairs officials Daniel Armbruster and Joshua Zuber caution drivers that traveling in winter conditions such as ice or snow can be challenging.

During winter weather, drivers are encouraged to delay trips when especially bad weather is expected. Before departing, AAA Texas suggest drivers let others know of their intended route, destination and estimated time of arrival.

AAA Texas suggests the following tips when drivers encounter winter weather conditions:

Preparing Your Vehicle

Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, roof, hood, trunk lid and any other covered areas — This will increase your visibility and eliminate the risk of blinding other drivers by snow blowing off your vehicle

Use an ice scraper to remove snow and ice from your windshield, including side and rear windows

Clean the outside and inside of your windshield prior to inclement weather

Ensure your windshield wipers are fresh

On The Road

Ensure your headlights always remain on

Drive at a reduced speed

Leave at least three times more space than usual between yourself and the vehicle in front of you

Brake gently to avoid skidding

Do not use cruise control on any wet, show-covered or icy roads

Be aware of areas where ice is more likely to develop, including: Bridges and overpasses Shady areas Infrequently traveled roads Rural roads



Leaving The Roadway

If you must pull off the road, wait for conditions to improve and pull off as far as you can, preferably past the end of a guardrail

It is best to pull into a rest area or parking lot rather than a shoulder if possible

Know When To Break And When To Steer

When driving above 25 miles per hour, AAA Texas recommends steering over braking to avoid a collision In slick conditions, sudden braking can lead to loss of vehicle control Less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake to a stop

When braking is unavoidable, AAA Texas recommends the following practices: Look further ahead Increase following and stopping distances Plan stopping distances as early as possible Always look 20-30 seconds ahead of your vehicle



Stay In Control Through A Skid

When a vehicle begins to skid, it’s important not to panic and follow these basic steps: Continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go Avoid slamming on the brakes, as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control



Additional Winter Driving Safety Tips