WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the new year approaches Law enforcement is urging you to be cautious and don’t drink and drive.

To help combat drinking and driving AAA Towing is providing a free “Tipsy Tows” beginning New Years eve.

The ride is a one-way, one-time ride within 10 miles, to request a ride just call 1-800-AAA-Help.

You do not have to be a AAA member to use the service.