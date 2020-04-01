Abbott orders Texans to stay home unless performing ‘essential service, activity’

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — In his latest Executive Order to protect Texans, Gov. Greg Abbott released a video message Wednesday afternoon mandating Texans to stay home as officials work to address COVID-19 concerns.
The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. April 2 and requires all Texans to stay home unless they are “participating in an essential service or activity.”
For a list of all essential services and activities click here.
Read the full statement below:
