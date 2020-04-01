Abbott orders Texans to stay home unless performing ‘essential service, activity’

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — In his latest Executive Order to protect Texans, Gov. Greg Abbott released a video message Wednesday afternoon mandating Texans to stay home as officials work to address COVID-19 concerns.

A video message to Texans as the latest Executive Order goes into effect.



By following social distancing practices, we will slow the spread of COVID-19. We will save lives. And we will make it through this challenge together.https://t.co/n07w6v77tz pic.twitter.com/QH3K1kajwB — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 1, 2020

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. April 2 and requires all Texans to stay home unless they are “participating in an essential service or activity.”

For a list of all essential services and activities click here.

Read the full statement below: