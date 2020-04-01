1  of  2
Breaking News
Second confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sheppard AFB Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 21
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Abbott orders Texans to stay home unless performing ‘essential service, activity’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Greg Abbott at a virtual town hall March 19, 2020 (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — In his latest Executive Order to protect Texans, Gov. Greg Abbott released a video message Wednesday afternoon mandating Texans to stay home as officials work to address COVID-19 concerns.

The order goes into effect 12:01 a.m. April 2 and requires all Texans to stay home unless they are “participating in an essential service or activity.”

For a list of all essential services and activities click here.

Read the full statement below:

Governor Greg Abbott today released a video with a statewide to message to all Texans as his Executive Order goes into effect requiring all Texans to stay home unless they are participating in an essential service or activity. A list of essential services and activities as defined under the Executive Order can be found here. The Executive Order goes into effect at 12:01 AM, April 2nd

Press Release from Gov. Greg Abbott

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News