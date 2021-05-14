Abbott announces 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Texas

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott Friday issued a statement after it was announced over 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state of Texas.

Gov. Abbott said over 50% of eligible Texans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, marking a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

“And with Texans aged 12-15 now eligible for the vaccine, there’s even more we must do to get more shots in arms and keep our communities safe,” Gov. Abbott said. “Vaccines are the most effective defense against the spread of COVID-19, and I continue to urge all eligible Texans to get the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine will always remain voluntary and never forced in Texas, but it is up to all of us to ensure that we defeat this virus — which is why it is so important for Texans to seek out these safe and effective shots. Texans can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a vaccine a provider near them.”