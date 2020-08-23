Abbott announces emergency special election for Senate District 30

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As the 2020 election season gets closer, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Sunday there will be an emergency special election for Texas Senate District 30.

The election will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, and the elected individual will fill Sen. Pat Fallon’s seat.

The Texas GOP nominated Fallon to be on the Republican ballot representing the 4th Congressional District on Saturday, Aug. 8.

As of Sunday, Aug. 23, Shelley Luther and Drew Springer has announced their runs for the District 30 seat.

The deadline for submissions for the election ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, and early voting will begin Monday, Sept. 14.