Abbott continues to waive certain regulations in hopes to expand state response to COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference in which he issued another executive order on March 24, 2020, which in part, requires all hospitals to report bed capacity to the state. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott is continuing to wave certain regulations and laws to help with the state’s response to COVID-19.

The governor announced waiving regulations allowing for an expedited licensing reactivation process for advanced practice registered nurses in Texas Saturday morning.

This means an APRN with an inactive license will not have to pay a reactivation fee, complete continuing education credits or complete the current practice requirements.

This is for those whose license has been inactive for more than two years, but less than four.

Those with an inactive license for more than four years will have reactivation fee and continuing education requirements waived.

Abbott is also temporarily extending expiration dates for licenses and temporarily suspending continuing education requirements for Texas pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and pharmacy technician trainees.