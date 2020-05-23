Abbott deploys task force to Montague Co. following Friday severe weather, tornado

MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott deployed the Texas Task Force 2 and other resources to Montague County following severe weather Friday night caused damage across the area.

In a press release, Abbott stated they had resources set aside to prepare for the potential severe weather which included TTF2, two Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Ambuses and two ambulance strike teams.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the severe weather affecting North Texas,” Abbott stated. “I am grateful to our first responders who are always on call and already moving to help their fellow Texans. The state will work with Montage County, and any area affected, to ensure any resource they need will be fulfilled.”

Texomans sent photos and videos from across the area to our newsroom.



Pruitt Ford in Burkburnett – Taylor Wilson



Lynnwood – Wichita Falls – Shalynn Bolf

Petrolia – Ashley Miller

Buffalo Springs- Tori Lamar

Haynes Elementary School – Wichita Falls – Chel Kirk

West Side of Burkburnett – Tommie Morales Briley

South Burkburnett – Jason Acheson

Burkburnett – Crystal White



