Abbott recognizes Windthorst Elementary, 27 other Texas schools with national Blue Ribbon honors

WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — Gov. Greg Abbott recognized Windthorst Elementary along with 27 other Texas schools for a national honor.

The schools are recognized as the 2020 National Blue Ribbon schools, which are determined by academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to the hardworking students, teachers, administrators, and parents of the 28 Texas schools recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools this year,” Abbott stated. “This prestigious honor is a testament to the Texas’ educational excellence and our teachers’ dedication to their students. The State of Texas will continue to build a brighter future for every Texas student.”

The list of school recognized include: