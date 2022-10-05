WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The good news could be pouring in for Texoma in the next week when rain changes return to the forecast.

Rain has been lacking across the area for the past month, with the last decent rainfall recorded at Sheppard Air Force Base being in the middle of August, 1.80 inches from August 20 through the 22nd.

6-10 Day Precipitation outlook for Texas through October 15, 2022.

The month of September was extremely dry as we only received around .09 inches of rain for the entire month, which makes it the eighth driest September on record.

Rain chances for October 7, 2022, through October 13, 2022

October, however, looks to be more favorable for rainfall totals, at the very least over the next six to ten days.

The CPC (Climate Prediction Center) gives the region and 50-60% chance to see above-average precipitation as we go into the end of next week and the start of next weekend. The average for the middle of October is right around a half inch, and with the system being so far out, the models are showing parts of the region receiving anywhere from a half inch to upwards of four inches of rain.

