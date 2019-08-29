Accident near Armadillo Grill

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — On Wednesday, a wreck was witnessed by Kathy Wright Hammack.

On Facebook , Hammack said the driver seemed to be driving a small SUV, and hit a column on the overpass by Armadillo Grill, headed North on 287.

Another witness said the car went by him at a very high rate of speed.

Hammack said the car was immediately engulfed in flames. According to the witnesses, bullets started exploding and the impact split the car right in two.

Another witness said the driver appeared to be deceased.

There’s no word from officials if the bridge will need to be repaired.

Witnesses say it didn’t look as if the driver ever hit his brakes.

Continue to stick with Texomashomepage as we gather more information on this story.