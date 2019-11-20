UPDATE: Accident on Seymour Road results in life-threatening injuries

UPDATE: Nov. 20, 10:47 a.m.

The driver was driving westbound on the 3500 block of Seymour Road.

According to authorities, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle before being transported to United Regional for life-threatening injuries.





WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A single-car accident was reported just before 10 a.m. on Seymour Road near Hiawatha Blvd.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

One person was transported by ambulance.

Continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.