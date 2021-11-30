“Accidents happen” Archer City mom charged after infant son suffers skull fracture

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City mother is behind bars after she claims a fall is responsible for a skull fracture to her infant son.

Brooke Lyn Washburn, 29, was charged with injury to a child after her 8-month-old son was taken to United Regional from his pediatrician’s office after he was brought in for lethargy and vomiting on September 16.

Brooke Lyn Washburn Archer County Jail booking photo

According to a report from the Texas Rangers, Washburn yelled that “accidents happen” to the doctor in the United Regional emergency room and referenced her multiple past Child Services investigations being closed when asked how her child was injured.

Washburn claimed that her infant either fell from a couch, which was later measured to be a 16-inch fall, hit with a toy by his 1-year-old sibling or pulled from the couch by the sibling and placed back on the couch.

While in the emergency room at United Regional a significant skull fracture and brain bleed were discovered and the infant was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth to undergo emergency surgery

On September 17, a Texas Ranger met with Washburn at Cook Children’s Hospital and she said she was the only adult in the house when she went to use the bathroom and then heard a “thump” and found her son on the floor upon returning. Later when her son became lethargic and began vomiting she called 911. When EMS personnel arrived the Ranger said she did not tell them about the fall, and they told her to contact her pediatrician if problems persisted.

The Ranger said Washburn also had failed to mention the fall when she took her son to the pediatrician.

When authorities spoke with the doctor at Cook Children’s Medical Center they were told that the 8-month-old had suffered several injuries to his head and neck that were associated with physical abuse and not a fall. A review of the doctor’s notes also indicated that Washburn told the doctor that the baby had fallen from a bed and not a couch as previously stated.

The infant is currently in physical therapy for damage to the left side of his body.

Washburn was arrested on October 28 and taken to Archer County Jail.