Accused animal hoarder out of jail

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Despite having a new $250,000 bond set, accused animal hoarder Joy Jackson is out of jail again.

Jackson, 61, was released Wednesday, Jan. 27, after being jailed on Jan. 20 for violating restrictions against possessing animals.

Deputies say 3 dogs were found in her home outside Iowa Park.

Her bond for animal cruelty was raised from $100,000 to $250,000. One of the conditions of being released was that she is barred from possessing any animals at all.

She was arrested in August on the animal cruelty by torture charge.

In that incident, Iowa Park police officers said they found a small dog inside a small backpack in her truck and the dog was neglected and suffering in the heat.

After that, she was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman if she didn’t give Jackson a cat and dog.

The district attorney also filed to have her bond increased then.

In 2019, she was arrested and authorities took more than 30 animals that were reportedly living in filthy conditions in her home on FM 368.