Accused armed intruder who admitted to inciting jail riot denied lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been jailed since 2018 awaiting trial, and is connected to a long list of armed robberies, home invasions and shootings, is denied a request for a lower bond with no requirement of an ankle monitor.

The attorney representing Dequavious Eugene Sanderson, 25, said in a hearing Thursday, April 8 if bind is reduced enough so he can pay it, Sanderson wants to go live with his mother in Fort Worth and get a job as a forklift operator.

The request to lower the $200,000 bond for aggravated robbery to $25,000 was denied, however a $50,000 bond for burglary was lowered to $25,000.

Judge Charles Barnard said he had concerns about the safety of the community should Sanderson post bond as well as concerns about possible flight while released on bond.

The prosecutor asked for and was granted requests to require Sanderson to be under house arrest, wear a monitor, and be restricted to staying within 100 miles of Wichita Falls if he gets a job requiring travel.

Sanderson remains jailed on two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon and one count of failure to appear.

Sanderson had previous charges in 2014 of four counts of aggravated robbery.

The prosecutor put into evidence that at one time, three bond companies withdrew their bonds for Sanderson.

The prosecutor also told Sanderson he had not been a model prisoner, having admitted he twice exposed himself to a female jailer through the food intake opening.

The prosecutor continued, saying Sanderson also incited a riot and threatened to kill a jailer because she disrespected him, and wrote threatening letters to people from jail.

Sanderson’s alleged crimes include a home invasion on Sweetbriar Road in which gunshots were fired between the owner and the two armed intruders.

Police said other similar robberies occurred in 2018 they thought Sanderson may be involved in.

Sanderson was arrested in December 2018 following a high-speed chase after another home invasion.