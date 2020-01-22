Accused burglar poops on victim’s living room floor before arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— It might not have been what an accused burglar took, but what he left behind that was most upsetting to the victim.



Burkburnett police arrested 40-year-old Matthew Caporale for burglary of a habitation Friday.



Police got a report of a burglary in progress on Patricia Court, and began searching in the area for a suspect.



A Schwan’s driver told officers he saw the suspect running down an alley and officers said they found and detained Caporale two blocks away.

The victim showed officers surveillance video and said Caporale is seen breaking a gate, going into the back porch and coming out holding a television, then returning and taking a leather Harley-Davidson jacket.

Police said the backdoor of the garage and entry door to the kitchen were kicked in.



The victim also showed officers where the intruder had defecated on the living room floor.



Arrest records shows a previous conviction for burglary and arrests for burglary, theft, assault of an officer and resisting arrest.