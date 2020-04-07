Accused burglar thought they were “Open Houses”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — A Wichita Falls man has several burglary and theft charges filed including one in which police said the victim was in the hospital, and later died, after his home was broken into.

50-year-old Raymond North’s latest arrest was Monday for a home burglary on March 6 on Harlan avenue.

Police said the son of the resident reported the burglary after checking the home that morning.

He told officers the safe in a bedroom closet had been broken open and a handgun was missing. He also said his father’s wallet and credit cards were gone.

The victim’s bank found multiple locations where a card was used that same day.

Video from those businesses gave police a partial tag number of a silver Nissan Rogue and one photograph from Walmart of the suspect.

An officer said he recognized North from a previous burglary case involving the same vehicle.

Police then learned the victim had died in ICU, and the son told them that North was married to his second cousin, and knew his father was in the hospital.

North is also charged with a burglary less than a week earlier, in which a resident on Martin said he walked into the home he had just bought and found a tall, white male with scraggly hair inside.

He said the man told him he thought it was for sale and it was an open house, and then left in a silver Nissan Rogue.

After that report, police got another burglary report on Spanish Trace in which surveillance video showed a Nissan Rogue.

Five days later Wichita County deputies found the suspect vehicle on Pecan Way.

Another case was reported on Montgomery at a house that was for sale.

Police said a neighbor reported seeing a man drive up in a silver SUV and try to break into the doors.

She yelled out to him and said he met her in the street and said he was interested in buying the home.

Before leaving he gave her a name and number which turned out to be fake.

She said he had dirty blond hair and a scraggly beard.