Accused car burglar who left ID with loot arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a 37-year-old Wichita Falls man with numerous arrests for burglary and theft of credit cards is identified by his own credit card left with stolen loot.

Michael Edward Armstrong was taken into custody at a motel on Broad early Sunday morning on outstanding warrants.

On August 7, police responded to the 2300 block of Brook Hollow about a burglary of an SUV.

The owner said there were several power tools, several pairs of reading glasses and several packs of chewing gum were taken.

Earlier that morning police had also taken a report about a suspicious person in the same block and found two bags of items in a yard that included those taken later that night.

Video of a suspect from that residence was posted on social media and he was identified as Armstrong.

In addition, while going through the stolen property, police say they found a credit card belonging to Armstrong.

When arrested Sunday at the motel, officers said he refused to open the door so they forced entry and found him in the bathroom.

They said he gave his name several times as Sammy, and eventually admitted he was Michael Armstrong.

When they searched his wallet, they say they found seven credit cards belonging to six people.