WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – The man awaiting trial for the horrific murder and torture of an 11-year-old boy, whose body was left in an abandoned car, will go to trial on August 21.

Corey Trumbull was in 30th District Court Friday morning, January 27, 2022, and has several more pretrials set before his jury trial.

The reported white supremacist is jailed on $3 million bonds for his capital murder and tampering with a corpse charge.

No plea offer is on the table and he has a court-appointed attorney.

Logan Cline’s body was found in a car on Kenley Avenue in February 2020 after police said Trumbull, the boy’s mother, and her 15-year-old daughter left Wichita Falls for Nevada.

Trumbull was arrested in Nevada and charged with six sexual abuse of a minor charge and a child abuse charge.

The mother, Stormy Johnson, is also awaiting her trial for murder and tampering with evidence.

She described to detectives the gruesome beatings and torture of Logan in a Wichita Falls motel that are too graphic to describe in detail.

The boy’s sister also gave detailed descriptions of the physical and sexual abuse she said happened daily and that her mother often participated.