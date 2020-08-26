Accused murderer Joshua Cook denied bond until trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Accused murderer Joshua Cook will continue to be held without a bond until his trial in January.

A hearing on a prosecutor’s motion to deny bail has been canceled after Cook agreed to an order denying bail without a hearing.

The order filed today states Cook’s attorney explained the consequences and details of the motion and that cook did not want to contest it.

The request to deny him a bond was filed after Cook, this past weekend, was charged with violating his $300,000 murder and $10,000 burglary bonds by breaking house arrest at his mother’s home and removing his ankle monitor.

He was taken into custody by deputies Sunday at apartments on Professional Drive.

Yjaira Garcia’s family expressed anger and concern at Cook’s original $100,000 bond, and then on his release on a higher bond last November, and also at his breaking his bond restrictions over the

weekend.

District attorney John Gillespie filed to have him held without bond, and also said he hoped Wichita County bond recommendations for serious crimes can be evaluated.