WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman arrested for mail theft told police she took her neighbor’s package, a flat-screen TV the victim’s boyfriend sent as a gift, to prevent it from being stolen.

Police say Debra Judkins, 59, later admitted she took the TV to sell it, according to an affidavit.

On Monday evening a resident in the 1500 block of N. 9th called police and said a next-door neighbor had run off with a package left by FedEx near the front door, and she had a video recording of the theft. She said it was an HD TV from her boyfriend.

When she confronted Judkins, she said Judkins first denied taking it, but when she told Judkins she had her on video, Judkins admitted taking it, and said she had already sold it and then left to bring it back.

Police said Judkins returned to the house while they were still there and when getting out of her car told the victim she had no reason to call the cops because she was going to return the TV.

When an officer asked why she took it, the officer said she didn’t want someone to steal it.

The officer then asked her why she took it down the street instead of to her house, and said Judkins admitted she took it to sell it because her hours at work had been cut and she need extra cash.

Judkins has 89 arrests filed since 1987.