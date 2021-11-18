Accused repeat burglar back in jail after no-show in court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An accused repeat burglar who did not show up for court is back in jail as of Thursday, November 18.

Raymond North was supposed to be in court a week ago after the district attorney’s office filed to revoke his bond.

North was released on bond for five of his burglary charges in February, then arrested on four more new charges after his release, so the district attorney’s office asked a judge to revoke his bonds and have him rearrested with new bonds set.

However, North did not show up for the bond hearing last Tuesday, so the judge ordered an arrest warrant be issued.

North’s last burglary arrest was on September 21. He was also arrested September 8.

In July, he got his eighth burglary charge of the year for the alleged theft of $8,000 worth of hair extensions from a shop on May 17.

North was arrested four times last year in a three-month span.

One was for allegedly breaking into the safe of a man who was dying in the hospital.