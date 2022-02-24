WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted forger Wichita Falls police have warned merchants to be on the lookout for has been arrested a fifth time since December, 2021. This time on an Oklahoma warrant.

The latest charge on Michelle Heels, 41, is for bogus checks in Carter County.

So far since Dec. 3, Heels has posted bonds of $75,000, $60,000, $22,500 and $20,000 on her forgery and theft charges. She may not be able to get out of jail on bond so quickly this time since it’s an out of state warrant.

Her first arrest in December came after Wichita Falls police posted information and asked the public for help in locating her. Police say she came in and turned herself in after that information was broadcast, and she was arrested several more times after new charges were filed.

Detectives said her thefts and forgeries of stolen checks prompted one chain store to decline any more checks from customers.

Authorities allege she was committing forgeries across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.

Police said some of the checks she forged were stolen from a 72-year-old man, and some of the checks passed were as high as $2,400 and $5,500.

Police said some of aliases she uses are Cimmie Chriswell and Michelle Flint.